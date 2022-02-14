Krios (GIG) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded down 66.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded 75.5% lower against the dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.12 million and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Krios

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

