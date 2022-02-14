Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.16 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Illumina from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $438.54.

ILMN opened at $330.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $657,307. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

