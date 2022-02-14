Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Holdings Lowered by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,517 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,692,000 after purchasing an additional 285,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 224,661 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 126,427 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $125,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $14.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $686.65 million, a P/E ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

