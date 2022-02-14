Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,984 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,738 shares of company stock worth $45,023,465 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $544.92 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday. raised their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $756.83.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.