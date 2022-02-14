Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 50.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Duke Realty by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.