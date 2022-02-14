Caxton Associates LP Has $125,000 Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 59.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $585.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

