Caxton Associates LP Reduces Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,401 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE:EVC opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $533.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.72. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVC. StockNews.com lowered Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.