Caxton Associates LP Invests $205,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OneSpan by 809.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OneSpan by 106,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 33,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $549,290.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

OSPN stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

