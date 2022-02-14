Zacks: Analysts Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Zendesk also posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

NYSE ZEN opened at $116.27 on Monday. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $494,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,015. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

