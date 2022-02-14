190 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $187.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.01. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

