Invesco Ltd. Has $185.37 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $185,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

