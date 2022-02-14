Invesco Ltd. Sells 313,920 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,932,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 313,920 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of Veracyte worth $182,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Veracyte by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

VCYT stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $23.98 and a one year high of $79.30.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

