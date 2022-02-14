9,883 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Bought by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

NYSE GATX opened at $101.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.89. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $97.07.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GATX. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $125,064.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,595. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

