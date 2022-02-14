Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

