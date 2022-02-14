Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,077 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $68.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

