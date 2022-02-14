Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,106 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $404.94 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $341.92 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $423.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

