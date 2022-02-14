Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 10,342 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 523,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.88 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $186.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

