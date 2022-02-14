Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 196,989 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,129 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $37,415,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

