Royal Bank of Canada Has $132.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $132,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $164.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $152.52 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

