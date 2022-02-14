Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 288,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $104,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,096,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 783,538 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,775,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,193,000 after buying an additional 167,459 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 181,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,993. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

