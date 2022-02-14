Royal Bank of Canada Sells 70,990 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,990 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $125,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $99.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.90 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

