Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 6,140 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after purchasing an additional 72,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after acquiring an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,381,000 after acquiring an additional 76,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,530,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,260,000 after acquiring an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $109.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

