Royal Bank of Canada Has $119.20 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $119,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $247,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 448.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 39,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN stock opened at $638.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $625.25 and a 200-day moving average of $623.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

