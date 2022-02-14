Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $35.84 on Friday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,910 shares of company stock worth $1,436,062. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Goff John C purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $90,762,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,134,000 after purchasing an additional 378,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

