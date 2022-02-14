Veritable L.P. Takes Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 365.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 98,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Power Integrations by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 151,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 874,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,587,000 after buying an additional 129,885 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Power Integrations by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 131,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.87. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,705. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

