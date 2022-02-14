Veritable L.P. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
LKQ opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LKQ (LKQ)
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).
Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.