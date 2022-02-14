Veritable L.P. Takes Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.