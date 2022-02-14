Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 10,310 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,310 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after acquiring an additional 800,888 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 760,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at $27,057,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at $24,998,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 63.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $41.26 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

