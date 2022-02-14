Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QIWI were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIWI during the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIWI during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of QIWI by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 319,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QIWI by 21.0% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of QIWI by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the period. 12.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $7.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $450.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70. QIWI plc has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The credit services provider reported $43.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $42.85. QIWI had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QIWI plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

