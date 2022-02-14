Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

