Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 63,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,162.7% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $196,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

COST opened at $509.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.