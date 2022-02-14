Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,718 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 3rd quarter worth about $640,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

