Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,501 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Altisource Asset Management worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAMC stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $36.80 million, a PE ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

