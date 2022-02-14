Jacobi Capital Management LLC Makes New $82,000 Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 0.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

