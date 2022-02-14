Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $8.47 Million Investment in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000.
Separately, Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $26,208,000.
Shares of NYSE DTP opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.86. DTE Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $52.78.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
