Putnam Investments LLC Makes New $8.47 Million Investment in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 168,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000.

Separately, Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $26,208,000.

Shares of NYSE DTP opened at $50.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.86. DTE Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7813 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

