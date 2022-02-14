Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $7,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Revolve Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $59.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $89.60.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 309,426 shares of company stock valued at $23,667,525. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

