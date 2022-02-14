Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 793.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,616 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 111,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $107.96 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

