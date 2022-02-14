Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 118.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

