Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $51.14 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.56.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $316,804.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $744,791 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

