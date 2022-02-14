CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $244.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of CME opened at $241.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a one year low of $182.11 and a one year high of $256.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

