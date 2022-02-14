HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,427 shares of company stock worth $6,956,950 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.33 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.