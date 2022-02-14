The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $123.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

