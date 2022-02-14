Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Check-Cap stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the third quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Check-Cap in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James upgraded Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

