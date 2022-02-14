Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 11,500 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 19.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,934 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 646,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after purchasing an additional 617,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.62 on Monday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock worth $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

