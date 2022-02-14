Profund Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $65.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.66.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

