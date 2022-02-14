Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.
OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $93.35 on Monday. Thales has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64.
About Thales
