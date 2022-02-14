Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Down 39.2% in January

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $93.35 on Monday. Thales has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64.

Get Thales alerts:

About Thales

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.