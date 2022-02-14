Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.84 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 249,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,012,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,228,000 after acquiring an additional 196,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 858.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 130,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYBR. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.56.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $154.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

