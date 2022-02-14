Morgan Stanley Grows Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,727,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ironSource were worth $267,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,897,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $7,350,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $80,066,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth $8,879,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

ironSource stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. ironSource Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

ironSource Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.