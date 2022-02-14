Morgan Stanley Sells 630,409 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,047,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $260,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Natixis boosted its position in Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after purchasing an additional 792,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.25. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

