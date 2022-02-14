Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 781,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Roku were worth $244,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Roku by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 6.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock opened at $163.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $139.47 and a one year high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.14.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,541 shares of company stock valued at $82,629,223. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.69.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.