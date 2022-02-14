iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $226,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $202.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.08. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.49 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

